By Laman Ismayilova

A short film "Beyond the Wall" has been named best at Monkey Bread Tree Film Awards in London.

Directed by Azer Aghalarov, the film won the prize in "Best Editing" category, Trend Life has reported.

"Beyond the Wall" tells about the artist's spiritual journey through loneliness and musical-poetic hypostasis of love. The film is based on a script written by Azer Aghalarov and poetess Leyla Begim-Jafarova. Memories of the main character are reflected in symbolism of poetry and surrealism of art.

The shootings took place over three days. The film was edited by Firdovsi Nabiyev.

The Monkey Bread Tree Film Awards is an awards body dedicated to independent film.

The festival's main competition is divided into budget groupings split across various media forms: short films, feature films, web-series and scriptwriting competition.

The script competition for unproduced material is split into three categories: best genre piece, best technique, and best micro budget material.

The Music Video competition for released videos is split into three categories: best cinematography, best editing, and best music video.

The production competition, which focuses on "greenlighting'" super short micro budget films, operates individually from The Monkey Bread Tree Film Awards.

---

