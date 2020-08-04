By Laman Ismayilova

Khatai Art Center invites young artists to join the Republican Kids Art Competition "My Summer Holiday 2020".

The art contest will be held in two age categories among young artists up to 12 years and 12-17 years old.

The project aims at providing a good leisure and boosting of art skills, Azertag reported.

The winners will be identified based on the painting composition, color palette and idea, taking into account the age of the artist.

After the first stage, art works of selected artists will be displayed at the exhibition.

Those who do not agree with the selection of the jury (teacher, parent and student) can apply to xsm.2016@mail.ru within three woking days after the announcement of the selection.

The organizing committee will set a date in advance for applicants who do not agree with the selection of the jury.

The applicant will be invited to the Khatai Art Center to demonstrate their skills by drawing new paintings under professional supervision.

The authors of the works selected for display at the exhibition will be awarded diplomas and letters of appreciation from active training centers (clubs, art schools, etc.).

The project is co-organized by the Azerbaijani Ministries of Culture and Education, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Closed Joint-Stock Company, Khatai Executive Power, Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Nakhchivan Artists Union, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery and Khatai Art Center.

To join the art contest, please visit the following link.

