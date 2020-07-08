By Laman Ismayilova

The Old City Museum Center is pleased to announce an online lecture titled "Azerbaijani artists and Baku types" on July 9.

In fact, it is rare to find a prominent artist in Azerbaijan's art history, who has not dedicated his work to the theme of ancient Baku and the Old City.

The lecture provides insight into ethnographic life scenes, traditions as well as Baku types in the paintings created by well-known national artists.

Let's take a fascinating journey through the 19th-20th centuries!

The Old City Museum Center is a structural division of the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve.

The Centre is open to the public with the legendary Maiden Tower, the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex, Gala State Historical-Ethnographic Reserve Museum, Siratagli (arched -shaped) and Beyler Mosque that unites the time and the people with the feeling of love to humanity.

The Museum Center aims to introduce its own rich history, diverse culture and homeland Azerbaijan to all over the world.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz