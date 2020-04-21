By Laman Ismayilova

Gobustan State Historical-Artistic Reserve has organized a video seminar dedicated to International Day of Monuments and Sites (World Heritage Day), celebrated annually on April 18.

The video seminar brought together the director of Gobustan State Historical-Artistic Reserve Vugar Isayev, coordinator of the Council of Europe's "Traces of Ancient Rock Art" Cultural Route, Ramón Montes Barquin (Spain),Technical and Scientific Coordinator of the Foz Coa Museum and Coa Valley Archaeological Park Thierry Aubry, professor at the University of Madrid Marcos Garcia Diez (Spain), Doctor of Philosophy at the University of Ferrara Dario Sigari (Italy).

Topics such as the latest archaeological research in the field of rock art, the management of rock art monuments were discussed at the seminar.

Notably, International Day of Monuments and Sites (World Heritage Day) was established by UNESCO in 1983 on the proposal of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS).

The main goal of the day is to draw people's attention to the protection of monuments and historical sites.

Various events and exhibitions are annually organized across the world as part of the celebration.

Every year, on the occasion of the International Day for Monuments and Sites, ICOMOS proposes a theme for the celebrations and activities to be organised by our Committees, members and partners.

The 2020 International Day for Monuments and Sites invites participants to explore the idea of sharing - and its counterpoints, contestation and resistance - in relation to cultures, heritage and responsibility.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz