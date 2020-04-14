By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater`s Symphony Orchestra has joined campaigns "Bizi birləşdirən mədəniyyət" (United by Culture) and "Gələcəyin üçün evdə qal!" (Stay home for your future), co-organized by the Azerbaijan Cultural Ministry and Medeniyyet TV.

Within the framework of the "Week of Uzeyir Hajibeyli" on the Medeniyyet TV, talented flute players performed the music piece “Arazbari” by eminent composer. Their wonderful performance mesmerized music lovers.

The video is presented on social networks under the hashtag # Evdəqal (stay home).

