By Laman Ismayilova

After TV series about love story of Muslim Magomayev, the audience began to show even greater interest in the work and life of the legendary Azerbaijani singer and composer.

As a result, Muslim Magomayev and Tamara Sinyavskaya were among the most-searched personalities in Russian Wikipedia for March according to "Mediaaslovo" film studio.

The TV Serials about Muslim Magomayev was aired on Russian First Channel.

The developments in the TV series are taking place in the late 1960s - early 1970s. The shooting took place in Moscow and Baku.

The film tells about beautiful love story of Muslim Magomayev and opera singer Tamara Sinyavskaya.

The main roles in TV series were played by Milosh Bikovich and Irina Antonenko. The film cast also included Ksenia Babkina, Svetlana Ustinova, Maria Shalayeva, Nikita Tarasov, Alena Ivchenko, Maxim Lagashkin and others.

The film was directed by Dmitry Tyurin and Roman Prigunov, script writers - Daria Vorotintseva and Nina Shulika. It was shot by the media companies Mediaslovo and Amedia Production.

Famous for his beautiful voice, Muslim Magomayev made great contribution to the Azerbaijani music. His creative activity occupies a special place in the country’s music history.

The idol of millions became famous around the USSR at the age of 19 after a stellar performance at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow. He became known in Europe after a successful performance at the Youth Festival in Helsinki, Finland.

A very important stage in mastering his vocals skills even further was his training in the La Scala Opera Theater in Milan. Muslim's stay in Italy – a country of innumerable art treasures and the home of belcanto – in the 1960s was not only beneficial for his singing, but also affected his inner world.

At the age of 30, Magomayev was one of the youngest recipients of the highest artistic title, People's Artist of the USSR. He also received numerous awards for his contribution to opera and popular music in the Soviet Union.

The legendary singer also wrote songs, film soundtracks and music for theater performances. In addition, he played in films and acted as a host in television and radio broadcasts. He also loved to paint pictures, but called it his hobby.

In his later life, Magomayev struggled with a serious heart condition. In 1998, Magomayev officially ended his musical career and gave only a few performances together with his wife.

One of the greatest singers of the 20th century died of a heart failure in Moscow on October 25, 2008, and was laid to rest in Baku.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz