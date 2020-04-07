By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Art Museum has has launched an action in support of the country's medical workers.

“Dear friends, our doctors are now day and night standing guard over peace, stability and most importantly, the health of the country's population. We think that today each of us would like to share warmth and support the doctors and their patients. We decided to announce the collection of artworks in support for medical workers. Please, send your works in any genres: posters, comics, computer graphics, videos, drawings, photographs. The choice of creative tools is yours. All works will periodically appear on our official website and social networks. All art works are printed on color printers and sent to the city hospitals ", the message said.

To join the action, send your art works to the following e-mail:

museumofart.azerbaijan@gmail.com.

Founded in 1937, the National Art Museum consists of two buildings standing next to each other.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum. Moreover, about 12,000 items are kept in storage.

Art connoisseurs have a chance to enjoy the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Art works of Italian, French, German and Polish painters are displayed at the museum.

The second edifice built in 1885 houses Eastern art, represented particularly by Persian, Turkish, Chinese and Japanese art.

Russian art is represented by paintings of Karl Briullov, Alexey Venetsianov, Vasily Vereshchagin, Isaac Levitan, Vladimir Makovsky, Valentin Serov, Vladimir Borovikovsky, Vasily Tropinin, Konstantin Korovin and Ivan Shishkin. There are also restored samples of Russian avant-garde.

The works of Azerbaijani artists Mir Mohsun Navvab, Bahruz Kangarli, Tahir Salahov, Azim Azimzade, Salam Salamzade, Vidadi Narimanbeyov, Mikail Abdullayev, Togrul Narimanbeyov and sculptor Omar Eldarov are also kept in the museum halls.

