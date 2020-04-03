Laman Ismayilova

There is something special about museums. They are a place where time stops, plunging you in the magnificent world of art. All these beautiful moments spent at this art temple stay with you forever.

Azerbaijan National Art Museum has launched a new campaign to capture these wonderful memories.

Museum lovers are invited to share their most memorable moments at the museum, under the hashtag #incəsənətxatirələri (memories of art).

National Art Museum invites its visitors to share their impressions about works of art, stored at the museum.

Founded in 1937, the National Art Museum consists of two buildings standing next to each other.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum. Moreover, about 12,000 items are kept in storage.

Art connoisseurs have a chance to enjoy the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Art works of Italian, French, German and Polish painters are displayed at the museum.

The second edifice built in 1885 houses Eastern art, represented particularly by Persian, Turkish, Chinese and Japanese art.

Russian art is represented by paintings of Karl Briullov, Alexey Venetsianov, Vasily Vereshchagin, Isaac Levitan, Vladimir Makovsky, Valentin Serov, Vladimir Borovikovsky, Vasily Tropinin, Konstantin Korovin and Ivan Shishkin. There are also restored samples of Russian avant-garde.

The works of Azerbaijani artists Mir Mohsun Navvab, Bahruz Kangarli, Tahir Salahov, Azim Azimzade, Salam Salamzade, Vidadi Narimanbeyov, Mikail Abdullayev, Togrul Narimanbeyov and sculptor Omar Eldarov are also kept in the museum halls.

