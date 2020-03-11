By Laman Ismayilova

Turkish and Islamic Arts Museum invite you to enjoy Azerbaijani carpet weaving art on March 13.

The exhibition is the first project implemented jointly by museums of the two countries.

The main goal of the project is to conduct research on the scientific attribution of Azerbaijani carpets, stored in the museum's collection.

The exhibition will feature Azerbaijani carpets of the 17th-19th centuries.

The exhibition is co-organized by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Azerbaijan Cultural Ministry, National Carpet Museum and Turkish and Islamic Arts Museum. The project is initiated by Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum. The exhibition will last until June 13.

Unique Azerbaijani carpets are well-known all over the world for their quality and high artistic value. Besides, amazing and fantastic carpets of Azerbaijan represent a real mystery, leading one inside the fairy tales full of majestic feelings.

The Land of Fire has seven carpet producing regions including Baku, Shirvan, Guba, Tabriz, Karabakh, Ganja and Gazakh and each of them has their own technology, typical patterns and colors.

Colorful Karabakh carpets, which are classified in four groups, represent a fabulous symphony of the most delicate shades of the amazing Karabakh nature.

Karabakh carpets still retain their glory, featuring in many prestigious international auctions, estimated at tens of thousands of dollars. Samples of the Karabakh carpet weaving as cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, kept in major museums, including the Louvre, Hermitage, and adorn the Vatican and the White House.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

