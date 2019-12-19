By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani dancer Farid Kazakov has thrilled audience in Kazan, Tatarstan. The dancer won the Grand Prix at the Art Star International Competition and Festival.

Farid Kazakov performed "Lonely Dancer" to the music of Mervyn Warren - Mary and Steves Tango.The dance number was also presented at the gala concert of the competition.

"I am very grateful to my teacher, a famous ballerina, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Rimma Iskandarova for the fact that a few years ago, before graduating from the Baku Academy of Choreography, she put on this number and we made a costume in the theater. This composition was first presented at the festival in Kazan," said Kazakov.

This year has been successful for national dancer as he and his students won numerous prizes at international competitions.

Farid Kazakov successfully performed at International Kremlin Stars Competition and Solo Star All-Russian Theater Festival.

His new performance "The Nutcracker" will be premiered in Moscow on December 21.

"This will be my debut as a director and choreographer. My students from Olympus Graz Gymnastics and Dance School will take part in the performance," he added.

The dancer is also preparing a big surprise for the aduience at YARAT Contemporary Space on January 7.

A one-man show "Enuement" staged with the participation of Farid Kazakov, Russian director Louise Eyre await the guests of the event.

Notably, the dancer is a multiple champion of Baku and Azerbaijan Dance Championships. Kazakov has successfully toured Azerbaijan, Russia and Georgia. He is a head coach of the Zabradance Baku School of Gymnastics and Dance. Kazakov currently lives and studies in Russia.

