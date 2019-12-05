By Laman Ismayilova

Turkish rock star Haluk Levent will hold a charity concert at the Elektra Events Hall on December 7.

All the funds raised from ticket sales will be transferred to the treatment of Sura Nadirova.

Sura Nadirova is a 22 years old Azerbaijani citizen and a young mother of two. While being pregnant to her second baby young woman’s life was dramatically changed - Sura was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer. Hoping for healing, Sura and her family traveled to Turkey, but high-cost treatment, hospital bills and financial struggles of the family made the battle with cancer even more challenging. However, Sura’s family never lost the hope and, while residing in Turkey, applied to Haluk Levent’s charity fund.

Haluk Levent immediately reacted to young mother’s struggle, and despite of having a tough concert schedule, Levent expressed his desire to hold a benefit concert in Azerbaijan, where Sura came from.

The Turkish rock star addressed the brother nation and called upon the Azerbaijani people to unite for Sura. The treatment costs reach 400 000 TRY (~ 117 000 AZN).

The concert is organized in collaboration of iTicket.az, Nargis Fund, A+A events and Elektra Events Hall.

Tickets can be purchased in city ticket offices and online at iTicket.az. You can now purchase yours by following the link below:

https://iticket.az/ru/events/concerts/haluk-levent-charity-concert/15207

Let’s help Sura altogether!

