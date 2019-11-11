By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Youth Union invites all groups and ensembles of the country to take part in an unforgettable art festival.

The Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater will host the Autumn Legends Art Contest on November 9-10.

The event, organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Union (AYU) is timed to the State Flag Day, Trend Life reported.

The main purpose of the competition is to discover talented youth, improve the skills of participants and group leaders as well as to create cultural ties between the country`s regions and other nations.

"The event will also bring together vocal - instrumental and choreographic ensembles from Georgia, Ukraine, Turkey, Iran and Russia. To ensure the objectivity, the ensemble or music school will not be announced. The professional jury will evaluate only the performance, "said the member of AYU Board Aziz Azizov.

The competition will feature folklore, classical, pop, music, theater, vocals, art reading, and choreography. There are no age restrictions, starting from 4 years everyone can take part in the competition. The participants are divided into age categories – babies, kids, juniors and adults in such nominations as solo, duet, small group and ensemble.

For more information, please contact:

Az.gencler@mail.ru+994124971236

+994502502293

+994502502280

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az.Trend.az,Day.az, Milli.az.

