Musica Viva Moscow Chamber Orchestra will perform in the Heydar Aliyev Center on December 17.

The orchestra's artistic director and conductor Alexander Rudin (cello), Alexey Volodin (piano) and Andrey Ershov (trumpet) will delight the audience with spectacular performances.

Music pieces of such world famous composers as W.A. Mozart, J.S.Bach, A. Arensky and D.Shostakovich will be played at the concert.

Founded in 1978, Musica Viva orchestra is a universal musical group performing in various genres. The orchestra’s repertoire ranges from West-European and Russian music of the 17th- 18th centuries to the pieces composed in late 20th century.

Musica Viva was the first in Russia to perform some music pieces composed by R.Schumann, J.Ch.Bach, C.P.E.Bach, A.Salieri; J.-M.Kraus, I.Pleyel and revived a lot of compositions of Russian composers A.Gretchaninov, N., A. and I. Tcherepnins, other.

Over the past 10 years, Musica Viva has been successfully implementing large projects.

Musica Viva is a regular participant in international music festivals. The orchestra has successfully performed in Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic, China, Finland, France, India, Spain, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Taiwan, Turkey and Japan.

Alexander Rudin is a People’s Artist of Russia, a State Prize laureate, a world-famous cellist, conductor, collaborating with symphony and chamber orchestras. His repertoire covers both famous and never before performed works created over 400 years for cello.

Alexey Volodin is one of the most talented representatives of the Russian piano school, who has exceptional technical skill. After winning the Gesa Anda International Piano Competition (2003), he has successfully performed in prestigious concert halls in various cities around the world.

Andrey Ershov (trumpet) graduated from the Moscow State Conservatory in 2011. Currently, he is a soloist of the Moscow Academic Musical Theater.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office of theHeydar Aliyev Center, iTicket.az and all points of sale in Baku.

