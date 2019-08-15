By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater invites theater lovers to enjoy the wonderful play "999th Night", which is based on "One Thousand and One Nights" folk tale, on September 29.

Honored Artist Novruz Gartal, actors Maharram Gurbanov, Samadzade Hasiyev, Gultaj Alili, Huseyn Alili, Gulnara Abdullayeva, Ruslan Mursalov, Mehriban Zaliyeva, Nijat Ali, Alimammad Novruzov, Elchin Imanov, Farid Rzayev and Elmaddin Dadashov will perform the main roles in the play, Azertag reported.

The play will be directed by Irada Gozalova, the artistic director is Nabat Samadova, the choirmaster is Honored Artist Vagif Mastanov, the choreographers are Yelena Aghayeva and Zakir Aghayev. The concertmaster is Fidan Babayeva, and the assistant directors are Sevinj Mammadova and Sara Karimli.

Music pieces from the "One Thousand and One Nights" ballet by Fikrat Amirov will be presented to the audience within the play.

"One Thousand and One Nights" is a collection of Middle Eastern folk tales compiled in Arabic during the Islamic Golden Age. It is often known in English as the “Arabian Nights”.

The work was collected over many centuries by various authors, translators, and scholars across West, Central and South Asia and North Africa.

The work tells the story of Scheherazade, a Sassanid Queen, who tells a series of stories to her husband, King Shahryar in order to delay her execution. The stories are told over a period of one thousand and one nights. Every night Scheherazade ends the story with a suspenseful situation, forcing the King to keep her alive for another day.

The exciting story of Scheherazade laid the foundation of the ballet of the same name. "One Thousand and One Nights" is a ballet in two acts by Fikrat Amirov to a libretto by playwrights Magsud and Rustam Ibragimbayovs. The libretto is based on episodes from "One Thousand and One Nights".

The ballet was premiered in 1979 at the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater.

