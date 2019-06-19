By Laman Ismayilova

In September, the world-famous singer, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov will start his tour across Germany with "Good Love 2019" concert program.

A series of spectacular concerts will be held in three cities of Germany, Trend Life reported.

The first concert will take place at the Urania concert hall in Berlin. The singer is going to delight his fans at Friedrich Eber Halle in Hamburg on September 13. The final concert will take place at Stadthalle Neuss in Dusseldorf on September 14.

"Good Love" is the fifteenth album released by Emin Agalarov. The singer-songwriter put together a collection of 11 songs for international release, three of which he co-wrote.

The album includes singles “Got Me Good” and “Let Me Go”, a collaboration with producer Robin Schulz.

"This is one of my strongest international releases yet. I truly hope you like it as much as we do," Emin said.

“Good Love” utilizes the production skills of Schulz, David Straaf, Milos Raymond Rosas, Toby Scott and Fraser T Smith.

The music album also features orchestral arrangements recorded at the iconic Abbey Road Studios and contributions from The London Community Gospel Choir.

The international version of the album in English consists of 11 tracks. The expanded album version includes 16 tracks. The album includes such compositions as “Got Me Good”, “Let Me Go” (Robin Sсhulz Remix), “Always”, “Good Love”, “War In My Heart”, “Beautiful Tonight”, “When The Lights Shine”, “Somewhere To Run”, “Bring Me Home”, “Pedestal”, “Right Place Right Time”, “Kiss Away”, “Skin Tight”, “Gold Rush”, as well as bonus tracks “More Outta Heart” (duet with Yello) and “Wicked Game”.

Born in Baku, the talented musician moved with his family to Russia at the age of four. After graduating from high school in New Jersey, Emin enrolled in Marymount Manhattan College (New York). He graduated at the top of his class, delivering a thesis on “Business Management in the Field of Finance".

Agalarov's interest in music began in the high school years in the United States. After graduating from high school, he returned to Russia, where he continued composing songs. In 2005 he began working with his vocal and music teacher, the renowned Azerbaijani singer Muslum Magomayev, to whom he pays tribute at his concerts.

His first studio album “Still” was released in 2006, selling in the first six months 70,000 copies in Russia, and an additional 30,000 in CIS countries.

Emin's media appearances include BBC Breakfast, Extra, ITV's Daybreak, Fox, Entertainment Tonight, Pro 7, The Today Show, E!, among others. He's been featured in The Sunday Times, The Sun, Bilt, Wall Street Journal, The Independent, GQ, Esquire, OK!, etc.

Agalarov is also one of the organizers of Zhara International Music Festival which has turned into annual gathering of celebrities.

In July 2018, Emin Agalarov was awarded with the title of People's Artist of Azerbaijan.

---

