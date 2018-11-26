By Laman Ismayilova

A gala concert with the participation of the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra was held in Russia on November 25.

The orchestra was conducted by chief conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Eyyub Guliyev, Trend Life reported.

The event was organized by the State Smolensk Regional Philharmonic Society with the support of the Azerbaijani diaspora and the National Congress of the Smolensk Region.

The world-renowned Azerbaijani and Russian musicians have instantly conquered the hearts of the listeners.

Talented pianist Saida Tagizade, as well as Smolensk Philharmonic soloists Lyubov Kashkova (soprano), Olga Petrova (mezzo-soprano) and Alexander Ilyuschenkov (tenor) performed works by famous Azerbaijani, Russian and Western composers.

For the first time, the instrumental and vocal works of Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Gara Garayev, Fikret Amirov, Niyazi, Vagif Mustafazade and Farhad Badalbeyli sounded in the Smolensk Philharmonic Society.

Full of admiration, the audience gave musicians a standing ovation.

At the end of the concert, artistic director of the Smolensk Philharmonic Society Sergey Filin and chairman of the National Congress, rector of Smolensk Humanitarian University, member of the Public Chamber Faig Aliyev stressed the significance of the concert and the brilliant performance of Azerbaijani musicians on the stage of the Smolensk Philharmonic Society.

After the concert, the leadership of the philharmonic society met with Eyyub Guliyev and Saida Tagizade and invited them to the next international festival named after the first Russian composer to gain wide recognition within his own country Mikhail Glinka.

