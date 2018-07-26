By Laman Ismayilova

The summer festival Baku Soul of Art and Dance kicks off on Baku Boulevard.

The festival aims to promote healthy lifestyles among young people, the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan. The project provides an opportunity to demonstrate their talents and have fun.

The event is co-organized by the Office of the Seaside National Park, the Youth Union and Azerbaijan Dance Association.

This time, Baku residents and city's guests enjoyed incredible tango evenings held by dance studios E.L Club de Tango and JAM SS.

The dance evenings are open for everyone, regardless of age.

Teachers conducted a master class for the guests, and then invited everyone along with them to plunge into the world of Argentine tango.

Argentine tango involves improvisation, so it can be both passionate, and gentle or romantic. It is not possible to say what feelings partners should express in the dance, and what movements to choose, because each time a man and a woman create their own unique short novel. Maybe that's why it is so unique and beautiful. This dance still fascinates the audience with its tender sensuality and passion.

Notably, every weekend until the closing of the summer season, free dance classes, performance of local and foreign artists await you at the festival.

