By Kamila Aliyeva

A project “Defile through Time: Canons of the Women's Fashion of Azerbaijan” was presented in the Azerbaijani Culture Museum named after Mirza Fatali Akhundov in Tbilisi.

The photo project by the Azerbaijani photographer Rustam Huseynov is dedicated to the peculiarities of traditional women's costumes and a show of women's clothing collection of Azerbaijani designer Natavan Aliyeva “Neo Classic Love”, visualizing the modern perception of traditional women's costumes in the context of the actual fashion in everyday clothes.

A show of the modern collection of women's clothing of Azerbaijani designer Natavan Aliyeva “Neo Classic Love”, visualizing the modern perception of traditional women's costumes in the context of the actual fashion in everyday clothes, was held there within the framework of the project.

The event was prepared and organized by the Azerbaijani Culture Museum named after Mirza Fatali Akhundov together with the Initiative Association of Curators (ICU). The curator of the event is Konul Rafiyeva.

The event was opened by the director of the Azerbaijani Culture Museum Leyla Aliyeva who noted that this is the first exhibition in Tbilisi dedicated to Azerbaijani women's clothes.

The author of the photo project, Rustam, emphasized the importance of preserving and synthesizing images of traditional culture with modernity, creating an uninterrupted line for the transfer of historical and cultural heritage in the field of clothing design and traditional art.

The event began with the show of Natavan Aliyeva's collection “Neo Classic Love”. Recalling the author's photos of the traditional image of the Azerbaijani woman made by Rustam Huseynov, the collection of Natavan Aliyeva, modern in cut and shape, but accentuating the viewer's attention on the colors and patterns of 19th-century national clothes, also uses elements of the national wardrobe - kelagayi and knitted socks.

Recalling the author's photographs of the traditional image of the Azerbaijani woman, fashion collection, modern in cut and shape, but accentuating the viewer's attention on the colors of 19th-century national clothes such as claret, blue, turquoise, uses elements of the national wardrobe - kelagayi and knitted socks. The motifs of the national embroidery dominate in hand-crafted accessories created with the scrupulousness, inherent in the designer. This collection links the historical past of the Azerbaijani women's costume with modern fashion trends.

The photo-exhibition was visited by a huge number of guests, including representatives of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia and their foreign colleagues. The greatest interest of the guests was caused by the bright original images of the Azerbaijani traditional design, carefully thought out reconstruction of which is an important stage in saving the national cultural heritage and recognizing the national image in the mass consciousness.

In his works, Huseynov pays special attention to the interpretation of traditional headdresses of women of Azerbaijan, emphasizing age and social differences. The delicate silk handkerchiefs - kelagayi combined with diadems and arahchin – attach a special charm to a woman's appearance.

Rustam’s works presented at the exhibition are dedicated to the beauty and variety of traditional women's clothing. The exhibition consists of photo portraits of girls in traditional clothes grouped by regions of Azerbaijan, demonstrating the versatility of customs and life of the country. During the preparation of works, samples of clothes from the personal historical collection of designer clothes and clothing collector Natavan Aliyeva were used.

---

Kamila Aliyeva is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Kami_Aliyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz