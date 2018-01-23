By Laman Ismayilova

Street art is there to inspire us and shake up the often dull urban environments.

The walls of Art Villa Gallery turned into a canvas for artists from Azerbaijan, Switzerland and Great Britain on January 21.

This huge collection of creative street art proves that city is probably the best canvas.

Graffiti artists Emil Mejnunov (Azerbaijan), Stefan Bust (Switzerland), Skore, Cruel 103, Drax (Great Britain) turned the gallery walls into real art objects, Trend Life reported.

Throughout their works, graffiti artists aroused a number of topics. Along with the graffiti works, art lovers enjoyed street art paintings.

The event was co-organized by the Swiss Embassy in Azerbaijan, Arts Council Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Address of the venue: 22 А Mammadaliyev Yusif Street, Sabail district.

Graffiti has been quickly developing. During the last few years, there has been a significant increase in the number of talented artists in Azerbaijan making an impression in the street-art community.

The first ever graffiti festival took place in Baku in 2016. During the day, young artists painted the parking of the shopping center. In the end, their works were presented to the public.

Graffiti is an entertaining art of writing or drawings that have been scribbled, scratched, or painted illicitly on a wall or other surface. It expresses underlying social and political messages and a whole genre of artistic expression is based upon spray paint graffiti style.

Graffiti art ranges from simple written words to elaborate wall paintings. A work of street art has been popular since ancient times. Some of the earliest paintings date back to the ancient Egypt and Greece.

Modern graffiti art can be traced to the late 1960s in the U.S. It originated in New York City, and it was known first as "New York Style" graffiti.

There are various forms of graffiti. One of the simplest forms is that of individual markings such as slogans, slurs, or political statements.

