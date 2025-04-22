State Service for Property Issues contributes over 50M manats to budget

22 April 2025 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

In the first quarter of 2025, the State Service for Property Issues contributed 50.7 million manats to Azerbaijan’s state budget through privatization and lease activities, Azernews reports. The State Service conducted 11 auctions during this period, where shares of 4 joint-stock companies, 1 small state enterprise, and 223 vehicles were privatized. Additionally, 71 electronic orders were received for state property up for auction, with 12 online connections made through the "Electronic Auction" software. Receipts from privatization alone amounted to ...

