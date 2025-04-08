Kazakhstan's Financial Regulation Head visits Azerbaijan for talks on financial sector development

8 April 2025 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A delegation led by Madina Abylkasimova, Chairwoman of the Financial Market Regulation and Development Agency of Kazakhstan, has visited Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

During the visit, Central Bank Chairman Taleh Kazimov met with the Kazakh delegation.

Kazimov provided an overview of the “2024-2026 Financial Sector Development Strategy” and its strategic initiatives. The discussions also covered Kazakhstan's approaches to ensuring financial stability, banking and insurance oversight, and the country’s experience in regulating financial markets. Additionally, a presentation was given on the digitalization projects and initiatives being implemented in Kazakhstan.

The meeting concluded with discussions on expanding cooperation between the two institutions and other mutually beneficial matters.