Thursday March 27 2025

Increase in money transfers from Qatar to Azerbaijan in 2024

27 March 2025 16:20 (UTC+04:00)
Last year, the volume of money transfers from Qatar to Azerbaijan by individuals amounted to 12.5 million US dollars, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

