Diverging forecasts on Azerbaijan’s 2025 inflation rate

25 March 2025 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Various international and national institutions have projected different inflation rates for Azerbaijan in 2025, with estimates ranging between 2.3% and 5.5%, Azernews reports.

According to a report by Fitch Solutions (FS), Azerbaijan's inflation rate is expected to be 4.52% this year. Meanwhile, Bloomberg Consensus projected it slightly higher at 5.05%.

Other forecasts include:

ING Group (Netherlands' largest banking group): 5.2% in 2025, declining to 4.9% in 2026.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy: 4.6% in 2025, 4% in 2026.

Central Bank of Azerbaijan: 5.5% in 2025, 3.8% in 2026.

United Nations (UN): 3.6% in 2025, 3.1% in 2026.

World Bank: 2.3% for both 2025 and 2026.

S&P Global and Moody’s: 4% in 2025, 3% in 2026.

Last year, Azerbaijan’s average annual inflation stood at 2.2%, while in January-February 2025, it reached 5.4%.