Azernews.Az

Tuesday March 25 2025

Diverging forecasts on Azerbaijan’s 2025 inflation rate

25 March 2025 16:03 (UTC+04:00)
Diverging forecasts on Azerbaijan’s 2025 inflation rate
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Various international and national institutions have projected different inflation rates for Azerbaijan in 2025, with estimates ranging between 2.3% and 5.5%, Azernews reports.

According to a report by Fitch Solutions (FS), Azerbaijan's inflation rate is expected to be 4.52% this year. Meanwhile, Bloomberg Consensus projected it slightly higher at 5.05%.

Other forecasts include:

  • ING Group (Netherlands' largest banking group): 5.2% in 2025, declining to 4.9% in 2026.

  • Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy: 4.6% in 2025, 4% in 2026.

  • Central Bank of Azerbaijan: 5.5% in 2025, 3.8% in 2026.

  • United Nations (UN): 3.6% in 2025, 3.1% in 2026.

  • World Bank: 2.3% for both 2025 and 2026.

  • S&P Global and Moody’s: 4% in 2025, 3% in 2026.

Last year, Azerbaijan’s average annual inflation stood at 2.2%, while in January-February 2025, it reached 5.4%.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more