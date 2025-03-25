Diverging forecasts on Azerbaijan’s 2025 inflation rate
Various international and national institutions have projected different inflation rates for Azerbaijan in 2025, with estimates ranging between 2.3% and 5.5%, Azernews reports.
According to a report by Fitch Solutions (FS), Azerbaijan's inflation rate is expected to be 4.52% this year. Meanwhile, Bloomberg Consensus projected it slightly higher at 5.05%.
Other forecasts include:
-
ING Group (Netherlands' largest banking group): 5.2% in 2025, declining to 4.9% in 2026.
-
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy: 4.6% in 2025, 4% in 2026.
-
Central Bank of Azerbaijan: 5.5% in 2025, 3.8% in 2026.
-
United Nations (UN): 3.6% in 2025, 3.1% in 2026.
-
World Bank: 2.3% for both 2025 and 2026.
-
S&P Global and Moody’s: 4% in 2025, 3% in 2026.
Last year, Azerbaijan’s average annual inflation stood at 2.2%, while in January-February 2025, it reached 5.4%.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!