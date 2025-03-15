Vaira Vike-Freiberga: Women essential in addressing gender, security, and climate issues

15 March 2025 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

In her speech at the panel discussion on "Gender-Security-Climate Linkage" during the XII Baku Global Forum, Vaira Vike-Freiberga, co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and former President of Latvia, emphasized the critical role women play in addressing issues related to gender, security, and climate change, Azernews reports.

"Women are pivotal in shaping future generations by instilling moral values and responsibility," Vike-Freiberga noted, highlighting their influential role in society.

She pointed out that women, who form the backbone of the global population, are significantly impacted by global changes, particularly in the context of climate change. As part of the most vulnerable group, women face severe consequences from environmental shifts.

Vike-Freiberga also stressed the importance of collecting and analyzing data to better assess the risks posed by climate change and develop effective strategies, especially in regions most affected by these environmental challenges.