Azernews.Az

Tuesday February 4 2025

Azerbaijan’s exports to USA see sharp rise

4 February 2025 11:21 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s exports to USA see sharp rise
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The steady rise in trade relations between the two countries highlights Azerbaijan’s expanding economic ties with the U.S., reflecting growing demand for Azerbaijani products and an increasing volume of American goods entering the Azerbaijani market.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more