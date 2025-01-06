Azernews.Az

Monday January 6 2025

Azerbaijan's banking sector sees robust growth in 2024

6 January 2025 13:37 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's banking sector sees robust growth in 2024
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Azerbaijan's banking sector has demonstrated substantial profitability and capitalization levels, key factors that have supported the implementation of counter-cyclical buffers, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank (CBA).

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more