Azerbaijan explores green energy cooperation with Chinese companies [PHOTOS]

22 October 2024 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister, Parviz Shahbazov, participated in the 3rd meeting of the “Belt and Road” Energy Ministers in China, where he held discussions with leaders of several prominent Chinese companies to advance green energy cooperation, Azernews reports.

The meetings emphasized the adoption of a Joint Declaration on strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China, focusing on renewable energy collaboration and initiatives led by the two nations’ leaders.

Key Discussions with Chinese Companies

• China Energy International Group Co., Ltd.:

Shahbazov met with Vice President Lin Siadon to discuss integrating more renewable energy into Azerbaijan’s energy system. Topics included:

• Offshore wind projects in the Caspian Sea.

• Local production of renewable energy equipment.

• Green energy corridor partnerships.

• Progress on 60 MW and 100 MW solar plants in Fuzuli and grid connectivity.

A working group will be established to advance solar and wind energy initiatives, with a Memorandum of Understanding to be signed soon.

• China Datang Corporation Limited:

In discussions with Chairman Joe Ley, both sides highlighted Azerbaijan’s involvement in the Belt and Road initiative and energy cooperation’s role in expanding bilateral relations. Shahbazov outlined Azerbaijan’s green energy export corridors through the Caspian Sea and cooperation with Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Europe. The possibility of China’s participation as an investor and technology provider was also explored.

China Datang expressed readiness to support Azerbaijan’s energy transition through investments in renewable energy, storage systems, and carbon management. A cooperation document and plans for an engineering institute are in development.

• Huawei Technologies:

Minister Shahbazov also met with Huawei Vice President Kay Son to discuss technological collaboration in Azerbaijan’s energy transition. Huawei’s expertise in solar energy, smart grids, and digital energy infrastructure was noted. Prospects for joint projects include developing a green energy-based data center and fiber-optic cable connections between Europe and Asia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz