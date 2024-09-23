Azerbaijan's Energy Minister to speak at Wind Energy Hamburg Conference

23 September 2024 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister, Parviz Shahbazov, has traveled to Germany to participate in the Wind Energy Hamburg conference, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

Scheduled for September 24, the international event will gather delegations from European countries alongside leaders from major companies such as Wind Europe, Nordex Group, and LandWind Group, focusing on wind energy development.

Shahbazov is set to deliver a presentation titled "Azerbaijan's Green Energy Export Strategy" during the "Energy Transition" panel, where he will address "Investment and Global Cooperation."

Notably, Azerbaijan's offshore wind energy potential in the Caspian Sea is estimated at 157 GW, the second-largest globally after the North Sea, with plans to develop offshore wind farms aimed at exporting electricity to Europe.

