22 September 2024 11:13 (UTC+04:00)

From January to August of this year, Azerbaijan produced 19,935.4 tons of sausage products, Azernews reports citing the State Statistics Committee.

This represents an 11.1% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

As of September 1, the country had 57 tons of finished product stock, which is 44.3% more than a year ago.

