Japan pledges support for Baku global climate transparency platform

3 September 2024 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Japan's Deputy Minister of Environment, Yutaka Matsuzawa, affirmed the country's support for the Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform during the High-Level Dialogue on Climate Transparency in Baku, Azernews reports.

Matsuzawa highlighted Japan’s extensive expertise in advancing a green economy and its commitment to enhancing global environmental transparency.

"We are eager to share our knowledge and experience," he stated. "Transparency in climate action is crucial, both at the UN level and nationally. Japan is currently preparing its Biennial Transparency Report (BTR) and setting new climate targets for the upcoming year."

Azerbaijan showcased the Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform at the event, as it prepares to host the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

