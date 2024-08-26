SSPF wins 'Best Pension Fund' award at International Finance Awards

26 August 2024 18:13 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The State Social Protection Fund (SSPF), under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, has achieved notable recognition at the prestigious "International Finance Awards," organized by the renowned British-based organization, International Finance, Azernews reports, citing the SSPF.

The SSPF’s exceptional performance throughout the competition’s three stages earned it the coveted "Best Pension Fund" award.

The SSPF's submission received the highest scores at each evaluation stage, highlighting its excellence in pension fund management. Additionally, among Azerbaijani institutions, the State Agency for Service to Citizens and Social Innovations was also honored with a prize in its respective category.

The "International Finance Awards" aims to highlight advancements in economic and social development, leadership, technological innovation, and continuous improvement across industrial sectors. Institutions from a wide range of countries, including Australia, Austria, Spain, and China, participated in this global competition.

This award marks the 21st international accolade for SSPF in 2024 and the 44th recognition over the past three years, underscoring its commitment to excellence and innovation in social protection.



