Friday July 12 2024

Azerbaijan to launch climate investment fund worth for half bln for green projects

12 July 2024 17:05 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan to launch climate investment fund worth for half bln for green projects

12 July 2024 17:05 (UTC+04:00)
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Taking its first symbolic step to attract climate finance ahead of the UN COP29 summit in November, Azerbaijan has announced plans to secure at least $500 million for "green projects," Azernews reports.

