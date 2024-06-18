Azerbaijan ranked among countries for average monthly wage

18 June 2024 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

By the beginning of 2024, Azerbaijan took the 99th place among 196 countries in the world ranking of countries according to the average monthly salary.

According to the research of "CEOWORLD Magazine", the average monthly salary in our country was 494 US dollars.

Among the CIS countries, the highest wages are in Russia ( US$ 2,159 ) and Kazakhstan ( US$ 673 ). Ukraine ( 430 US dollars), Uzbekistan ( 35 1 US dollars), Kyrgyzstan ( 228 US dollars), and Tajikistan ( 169 US dollars) were ranked below Azerbaijan.

The highest salary in the world was observed in Switzerland - 8,111 US dollars. Luxembourg ( 6,633 US dollars) and the United States ( 6,455 US dollars) were also included in the top three. The lowest wages were observed in Lesotho (US$ 24 ), Angola ( US$ 27 ), and Malawi ( US$ 31 ).

Note that the gross salary does not include taxes and other deductions, such as pension funds, health insurance, etc. is the total amount of wages without deductions.

According to the information of the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, the average monthly nominal salary of employees working in the country in January-April of this year increased by 10.2 % compared to the corresponding period of 2023 and amounted to 1,007.5 manats ( 592.6 US dollars). The highest salaries are among those working in the mining industry, financial and insurance sectors, scientific and technical activities, information, and communication.

