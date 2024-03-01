Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan, Turkiye mull production of important raw materials for mining industry [PHOTOS]

1 March 2024 10:40 (UTC+04:00)
The Turkish company can create the production of important raw materials for the mining industry in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Azerbaijani economy minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

Azerbaijani Minister received Yasin Ozturk, founder of Turkiye's TYÖ Yatırım (Investment) company. The meeting discussed the production project of sodium cyanide in Azerbaijan.

The sides exchanged views on the available resources for sodium cyanide production, crucial for the mining industry, and explored the prospects of the project.

