Problems with online money transfers in Azerbaijan are being solved

7 January 2024 10:06 (UTC+04:00)

There are problems with online money transfers in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Azerikard processing center.

Certain restrictions are still ongoing when using ATMs, POS terminals and mobile applications of the banks served by the Azerikard processing center.

"Measures regarding the issue are being taken together with the technical service company and the problem will be resolved soon," Azericard said.

That card data is not reflected in the mobile application due to the technical difficulties experienced in the Azerikard processing center. Currently, work is being done to eliminate the difficulty.

