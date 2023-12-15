Azerbaijan could become member of Cotton Improvement Initiative

15 December 2023 15:08 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Research Institute of Plant Protection and Technical Plants of the Ministry of Agriculture has hosted a presentation on the country's joining the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

According to the information, the presentation was held with the support of the institution and the "Azerbaijan Cotton Producers Association". It was organised by the Public Union. In the presentation the participants were informed about the essence of the "Better Cotton Initiative", directions of activity, benefits for business entities engaged in cotton production, and research institutes.

BCI was founded in 2005 and is the world's largest non-profit organization. Its goal is to create a global standard for more sustainable cotton cultivation. To fulfill this mission, BCI's licensed breeders (i.e. 2 countries 3.23 mln) on five continents > people) are trained to adopt environmentally, socially, and economically more sustainable production methods.

The training aims to use water more efficiently, minimize the use of chemicals, and the negative environmental impact of pesticides, and improve the livelihoods and economic development of cotton farmers.

Participants were told that BCI cotton is grown separately, not mixed with conventional cotton. "Better Cotton"; so-called cotton mills are bought and sold by BCI members. These patterns can be tracked throughout the production and supply chain using a mass (weight) balance calculation system. The Better Cotton Initiative brings together farmers, textile brands, and fashion companies around the world.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz