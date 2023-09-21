ASCO's revenues increase
Azerbaijan Caspian Sea Shipping (ASCO) ASC finished the first half of 2023 with a net profit of AZN18.7m ($11m). It is worth noting that ASCO finalized 2022 with a net profit of AZN65.4m ($38.4m), Azernews reports.
