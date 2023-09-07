ANAS and AFAD sign MoU in field of earthquake monitoring systems [PHOTOS]

7 September 2023 18:28 (UTC+04:00)

A signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in the field of earthquake monitoring systems was held between the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan and the Turkish Emergency Situations Agency (AFAD), Azernews reports.

At the event, ANAS President Isa Habibbeyli talked about the prospects of cooperation between the Academy and AFAD on the main directions in the field of earthquake studies.

The head of ANAS also informed us that works on the installation of a seismic station provided by Turkish colleagues are ongoing in Shusha.

AFAD head Okay Memish informed about the current state of ties between Turkiye and Azerbaijan in the field of seismology. He touched upon the mutual exchange of information on earthquakes and the application of technical means.

Then a Memorandum of Understanding on earthquake observation systems was signed between ANAS and AFAD.

The Memorandum was signed by ANAS President, Academician Isa Habibbeyli, and AFAD Head Okay Memish.

The Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation is an important step in strengthening the collaboration between the two organizations in the field of earthquake monitoring systems. It will allow for the exchange of information, knowledge, and resources to better understand seismic activity in the region and how to prepare for and respond to earthquakes.

The Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation also emphasizes the importance of developing earthquake-resistant infrastructure and building codes, as well as the need for public awareness and education about earthquake safety. It also outlines the need for research and development of advanced technologies to improve earthquake monitoring systems.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation is a significant step forward in the collaboration between ANAS and AFAD. It will help to ensure that both organizations are better prepared to respond to earthquakes in the region and to protect the safety of the people living in the area.

