Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss strengthening cooperation

10 August 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with World Bank Country Manager for Azerbaijan Stefanie Stallmeister, Azernews reports.

Minister Mikayil Jabbarov hailed the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Bank as well as projects of technical assistance and financial support implemented by the organization in the country. Describing Azerbaijan-World Bank relations as multifaceted, the minister said that cooperation in private sector diagnostics, innovations, digital development, development of management technologies, and other spheres is of great importance for Azerbaijan in terms of using the best international experience as well as bringing the modern technology and innovations to the country.

Stefanie Stallmeister expressed her confidence that the World Bank would continue working closely with the Azerbaijani government in achieving the country’s strategic development goals, also sharing her thoughts on new areas of partnership.

The meeting also saw discussions on strengthening cooperation between WB and Azerbaijan, joint projects as well as measures aimed at diversification of the Azerbaijani economy and continuous improvement of the business environment, and promotion of investments.

---

