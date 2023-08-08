SMBDA, Czech Engineering Company ink protocol of intent

8 August 2023 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) and A-Z Czech Engineering company have today signed a protocol of intent, Azernews reports, citing Agency.

The protocol was signed by Orkhan Mammadov, the Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency, and Milan Pavlicek, founder of A-Z Czech Engineering.

The document provides for coordination between the sides interested in the use of alternative energy in Azerbaijan, training and promotional events in this field, the attraction of investments and modern technologies in alternative energy projects in the country, etc.

Orkhan Mammadov and Milan Pavlicek also met in private.

They discussed the implementation of the issues arising from the relevant document and prospects for cooperation.

The protocol of intent outlines the intention of both parties to cooperate in the areas of business development, innovation, access to markets, and financial resources. It also outlines the commitment of both parties to work together to promote the development of small and medium-sized businesses in Azerbaijan.

KOBIA is a public legal entity established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 28, 2017, to support the development of micro, small, and medium-sized businesses and enhance the role of SMEs in economic development. KOBIA provides information, consultancy, legal assistance, protection of interests, training, coordination, and other support in areas such as improvement of public services provided to the private sector, protection of SMEs' interests, development of SMEs' access to knowledge, innovation, access to sales markets and financial resources.

A-Z Czech Engineering Company is a leading engineering company in the Czech Republic, providing engineering services in the areas of industrial automation, energy efficiency, and renewable energy. The company has been active in the Azerbaijani market since 2017 and has established a strong presence in the country.

The protocol of intent marks a new chapter in the cooperation between KOBIA and A-Z Czech Engineering Company and is expected to lead to further collaboration in the future.

