Monday June 12 2023

CBA to announce inflation forecasts

12 June 2023 13:58 (UTC+04:00)
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will announce inflation forecasts related to macroeconomic indicators starting from June 2023, Azernews reports, citing the Governor of CBA Taleh Kazimov telling at the meeting of the Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship Committee of the Milli Majlis held on June 12.

