Another oil tanker was launched to continue construction

Tanker Zangilan built by Baku Shipyard LLC, a resident of Garadagh Industrial Park was launched, Azernews reports.

At the event held on this occasion, the Chairman of the Agency Elshad Nuriyev said that the ship's hull was 100 percent built and the rest of the completion works will be continued at the berth of the shipyard.

"The concept of the ship was developed jointly with the experienced specialists of the Odesa Marine Engineering Bureau of Ukraine. This ship, the "Volga-Don MAX" project, has the ability to cross the Volga-Don River with maximum cargo capacity. The length of the tanker is 141, the width is 16.9, and the height is 6 meters. The ship, operated by a crew of 15 people, will be able to move at a speed of 10 knots per hour. The tanker has 6 cargo tanks with a total capacity of 9,212 cubic meters designed for the transportation of crude oil and oil products,” he said.

The ship's deadweight at sea and river is 8,009 tons, and the ship is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, including two main engines of 1,200 kW each, cargo pumps, a ventilation system, navigation devices, and a separator. After the completion of operational tests at the berth of the plant, sea-operational tests of the Zangilan tanker will begin.

“Operation of the new generation Zangilan tanker in foreign waters is planned. This ship, which stands out for its unique design and has wide capabilities due to its technical indicators, is a tanker carrying oil and chemical products II built at Baku Shipyard. Akademik Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh, the first oil and chemical tanker that was put into operation at the end of 2022, is operated in foreign waters under our tricolor flag," he added.

