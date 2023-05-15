Record number of stands to be displayed at Caspian Agro & InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions

15 May 2023 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 479 companies from 31 countries will participate in the 16th Azerbaijan International Agriculture (Caspian Agro) and 28th Azerbaijan International Food Industry exhibitions (InterFood Azerbaijan), which will be held on May 17-19 at the Baku Expo Center, Azernews reports, citing project manager of Caspian Event Organizers company Zarina Mammadova, telling at the press conference dedicated to Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions.

She said that in general, the participants of the exhibition will include companies from the USA, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Belarus, Russia, Iran, Turkiye, China, Sri Lanka, Thailand and, for the first time, from Tunisia.

In addition to canned products, poultry and meat, dairy products, cooling systems and other goods will be presented in the sections of the exhibition.

Togrul Gafarbeyli, the sector head of the Azerbaijani Agricultural Ministry noted that as last year, a record number of national and regional stands will be displayed at exhibitions this year.

He also said that the III National Culinary Championship "Golden Shah - Golden Hundred" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev will also be held: "Every year, the organizers organize tours of the exhibition for farmers from the regions, and within the framework of this event, farmers are introduced to the latest industrial innovations they meet. This is an indispensable condition for the production of high-quality products. It is planned to invite farmers from Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to the tour that will take place this year.

Bahruz Hidayatzade, executive director of Caspian Event Organizers, noted that this year's exhibition is of special importance: "Some 71 percent of the participants will be foreign citizens. Caspian Agro will invite leading participants of the agricultural industry, local and foreign experts, including importers, exporters, distributors, representatives of wholesale and retail trade, as well as thousands of professional visitors, including farmers, will gather in one place,” he said.

Behruz Hidayetzade added that over 600 farmers from all regions of Azerbaijan are expected to participate, as well.



