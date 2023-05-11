Azernews.Az

State Statistical Committee discloses volume of investments in Azerbaijan

11 May 2023 17:46 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
The volume of investments in Azerbaijan increased by 21.1 percent in January-April 2023, compared with the same period in 2022, amounting to AZN4.6bn ($2.7bn), Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

