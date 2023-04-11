Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan ink MoU on SMEs

11 April 2023 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the city of Astana within the framework of the official visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The document was signed by the chairman of SMBDA Orkhan Mammadov and the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan Ayan Yerenov.

In the Memorandum, promotion, and support of cooperation between SMEs of both countries, trade, investment opportunities, economic cooperation, mutual information on innovations and various events in the field of SMEs, exchange of experience in the field of service to SMEs, joint events and exhibitions to strengthen cooperation between SMEs are envisaged.

