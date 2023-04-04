Azerbaijan, Italy eye mutual investments [PHOTO]

4 April 2023 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Italian Deputy Foreign and International Cooperation Minister Edmondo Cirielli discussed mutual investments and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation, Azernews reports.

According to the tweet of the Azerbaijani minister, during the meeting, the sides also discussed the current state of the trade-economic relations.

The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on May 8, 1992. Italy opened its first embassy in the South Caucasus in Azerbaijan in 1997 and the embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy has been functioning since 2003.

Italy was one of the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, as well as an interest in participating in restoration efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

Azerbaijan is a major supplier of energy to Italy. Over 100 Italian companies operate in various sectors in Azerbaijan.

