Parviz Shahbazov: We plan to create new corridors for the safe transportation of energy resources

The Baku Forum has become this year's main platform for global issues, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov telling at the panel meeting on "The role of new energy and transport corridors in the Eurasian zone" within the framework of the 10th Global Baku Forum.

He noted that the Forum was created as a result of continuous cooperation. The topics currently being discussed prove the importance of this platform.

Speaking about the historical Silk Road, the minister noted that the closure of the route had a negative impact on the economy of the countries located on the Silk Road.

“The paths we open in the field of energy bring economic income to all countries of the world. At the same time, these opportunities create conditions for establishing bilateral relations and open the way for multilateral cooperation. Azerbaijan is currently one of the leading countries in energy policy. Our goal is to provide safe energy resources not just for ourselves, but for the world," the Minister said.

Stating that projects in the field of energy will be expanded in the country, the minister said that several projects are currently on the agenda.

“Our future plans include building new corridors to ensure the security of transportation of energy resources. The recent geopolitical situation also affects energy and transport corridors. Not only Azerbaijan but also the whole world can benefit from these corridors," the Minister said.

Parviz Shahbazov noted that now the main goal is to build a green corridor and deliver Azerbaijan's green energy to Europe.

