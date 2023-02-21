Azerbaijani company starts exporting to USA

21 February 2023 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

An Azerbaijani company operating in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park started exporting its products to the USA, Azernews reports citing the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA).

According to the agency, the export geography of Azertexnolayn LLC, a resident in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park under the management of the Economic Zones Development Agency, is expanding.

So, for the first time, the report says that the company exported spare parts for agricultural machinery to the United States of America (the state of Michigan). At the initial stage, 36.3 tons of products were sent to this country.

Notably, Azertexnolayn LLC registered as a resident in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park in February 2013. The company implements important works in the industrial sector in Azerbaijan and manufactures steel pipes of various diameters, high-pressure hydraulic equipment, and special-purpose polyethylene pipes on the territory of the Park. Currently, the enterprise produces more than 60 types of products. In addition to being sold to the domestic market, the company's products are exported to more than 20 countries around the world.

