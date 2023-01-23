Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan's GDP in non-oil-and-gas sector increases by 9.1 percent [PHOTO]

23 January 2023 12:25 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's GDP in non-oil-and-gas sector increases by 9.1 percent [PHOTO]

The GDP of Azerbaijan increased by 4.6 percent amounting to AZN133.8bn ($78.7bn), while the GDP in the non-oil-and-gas sector grew 9.1 percent amounting to AZN69.8bn ($41bn) in 2022, Azernews reports referring to a tweet by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

