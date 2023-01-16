Azernews.Az

Monday January 16 2023

Azerbaijani state budget tax revenues go up by 82.2 percent [PHOTO]

16 January 2023 14:55 (UTC+04:00)
Tax revenues of the Azerbaijani state budget have amounted to AZN15.5bn, Azernews reports, referring to a tweet by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

